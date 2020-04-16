Apple iPhone SE 2020 India pricing details revealed

Apple has just launched its much-awaited budget smartphone — Apple iPhone SE, which is the same device that was rumored to launch as iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. The device is the successor of the original iPhone SE launched in 2016.

While the US pricing of the device was already known, the company has now confirmed its pricing in the Indian market. The base model with 64 GB storage costs ₹42,500 while the 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants are priced at ₹47,800 and ₹58,300 respectively.

The Indian pricing is on the higher side compared to the US pricing of $399, $499, and $549 for 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB models respectively. The recent hike in GST for smartphones could be a factor for higher pricing but that should have this much impact.

However, the company is yet to confirm the availability of the new iPhone SE for India. The smartphone, which comes in Black, White, and Red colors, will be available for purchase in the US from 24th April.

The iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch HD Retina display and is also IP67 rated making it water and dust resistant and features the classic Touch ID sensor. It is powered by the latest A13 Bionic chipset, which is the same chipset found in the latest iPhone 11 series.

In the camera department, the phone features a 12-megapixel standard wide sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, six-element lens and sensors laden with focus pixels. On the front side, the device comes with a 7-megapixel snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device include Gigabit-class 4G LTE up to 1.6Gbps, 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, and GPS with GLONASS. The device is powered by a lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging and 18W fast charging.