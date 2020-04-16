Xiaomi’s Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to get launched in India tomorrow

While Xiaomi has a variety of products in its home market, the company’s product category in the Indian market was limited to just smartphones and a few accessories. However, the company has been actively working to change that.

Xiaomi has been launching its smart home products in India and now the company is all set to launch its Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India tomorrow. The tweet from the company reads: “How many times do you clean your house every day? What if you could do it, without actually doing it yourself? #SmartCleaning solution for your smart home launching tomorrow. Any guesses, Mi fans?”

For those who are unaware, the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner launched back in 2016 in China. It comes with a Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) which can scan its surroundings 360-degrees about 1,800 times per second.

The device also uses Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping (SLAM) algorithm to map out the layout of the house and then it calculates the best cleaning path. It also comes equipped with 12 sensors and offers several advanced features.

Just like every other Mi Smart Home products, this one too can be controlled through the Mi Home app. Using the app, users can switch on and control the vacuum cleaner remotely as well as set regular cleaning schedules. The Mi Vacuum Robot is powered by a 5200 mAh battery which can offer up to 2.5 hours of cleaning.