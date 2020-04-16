Microsoft Translator adds support for five more Indian languages

Microsoft Translation app has been getting support for new languages and today the company has announced that thr app has now got support for five more Indian languages. It includes Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam and Kannada.

With the support of five more Indian languages, the total number of Indian languages that Microsoft Translator app supports now stands at 10. Prior to this, the app supported Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Microsoft says that thanks to the technology advancements, the team has been continuously improving translation quality. The advancement in neural machine translation technology has been impressive and helps the company in offering fluent and accurate quality.

The company added that with this new release, Microsoft Translator can now translate ten languages of the Indian subcontinent, covering 90 percent of commonly used languages in India.

Sundar Srinivasan, General Manager, Microsoft India (R&D) said: “We’re committed to empower every Indian and every business in India by bringing the power of AI into their daily life… We have supported Indian languages in computing for over two decades, and more recently have made significant strides on machine translation across languages. With this release, we are bringing in cutting edge machine learning tech to democratize access to information for everyone in India.”

Overall, the Microsoft Translator app now supports more than 70 languages for text translation through the Microsoft Translator API. These languages are available now on all Microsoft Translator apps, add-ins, Bing Translator, Microsoft Office and through the Azure Cognitive Services Translator API for businesses and developers.

Through text translation API service, it can be integrated into an organisation’s applications websites, tools, or any solution that requires multi-language support, including e-content translation, e-commerce product catalogues, product documentation and internal communication among others.