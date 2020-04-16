Motorola Edge specifications leaked through Google Play Console

Lenovo-owned Motorola recently confirmed a launch event on 22nd April where the company is expected to launch its Motorola Edge series smartphones.

Now, ahead of the launch, thanks to the Google Play Console listing, specifications of the Motorola Edge have been leaked online. The specs are in line with that we’ve been getting through benchmark listings.

The listing shows that the Motorola Edge features a Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 440 PPI pixel density. Earlier, it was leaked that the phone will have a 6.67-inch OLED display and 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone is confirmed to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, along with Adreno 620 GPU and 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone is also listed to be running the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.

Previous specs leak reveals that the phone will come with a 25 MP snapper housed inside the notch on the display for taking selfies and video calling. On the back side, the device will reportedly come with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 64 MP main sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens and an 8 MP telephoto sensor, coupled with an LED flash.

It will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. As for the battery, reports indicate that the device will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery but it remains to be what fast charging speed it supports.

Along with the Motorola Edge, the company is also expected to launch Edge+ at the same event. The devices were originally scheduled to launch on 23rd Feb on the sidelines of MWC 2020 but it had to be rescheduled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

