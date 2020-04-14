Motorola Edge series launch event to take place on 22nd April

The much-awaited Motorola Edge+ smartphone is now all set to get launched by the end of this month. The Lenovo-owned company has today confirmed that it will be hosting a Motorola Flagship Launch Event online on 22nd April.

While the company has not clearly confirmed the launch of Motorola Edge smartphone, the word “E-vent” for the announcement of the date hints that the launch of Edge-series phones from the brand. Thus, Motorola Edge and Edge+ are expected to go official on 22nd of this month.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/FNqbOskRxg — Motorola (@Moto) April 13, 2020

As per the previous leaks, the Motorola Edge+ smartphone will come in at least two color options — Black and Maroon. The device will have a curved waterfall full-screen display with a punch-hole cutout in the top-left corner and will also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the back side, the camera module is placed in the top-left corner with sensors being placed vertically. The phone will come with a 108 MP primary camera sensor. The device is also said to come powered by a 5170 mAh battery with Quick Charge support.

The flagship launch by Motorola was originally scheduled to take place in Barcelona for February 23, on the sidelines of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. However, the company had to delay launch due to the coronavirus outbreak.