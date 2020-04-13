How to create Smart Albums in Photos on your Mac computer

Apple computers come powered by the company’s own macOS which offers several “smart” tools such as Smart Folders in Finder app and Smart Groups in Contacts app. Interestingly, there’s also Smart Albums feature in Photos.

The Smart Albums feature allows users a way to assemble photos into albums by matching certain user-defined criteria, taking the burden off for the users to do it manually. The photos that match the pre-set criteria will pop into the album automatically.

If you like to keep your images, screenshots, and photos organized, then one of the easiest way is to create Smart Albums in Photos on your Mac computer. Here’s a guide for the same

How to create Smart Albums in Photos