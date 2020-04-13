Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 key details and color options surface online

Samsung has so far launched two foldable smartphones in the market — Samsung Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. Now, as per the reports, the company is already working on the successor of its Galaxy Fold device, which will reportedly be named Galaxy Fold 2.

As per the latest report coming from Korea, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will come in two color options — Martian Green and Astro Blue. However, it adds that the availability of the color variant will be dependent on the region.

It also goes on to add that these two color options were originally planned for the Galaxy Fold launched last year but the company scrapped the plan and went ahead with the Space Silver and Cosmos Black color options.

Further, the report adds that the Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone could weigh just 229 grams, less that the weight of Galaxy Fold at 260 grams. Some reports have suggested S-Pen stylus for the smartphone but this new report claims otherwise.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could go into mass production by next month and thus, the commercial units of the device could be ready by June 2020. So, there’s a possibility that the Galaxy Fold 2 could get launched along with the Galaxy Note20 series in August this year.

