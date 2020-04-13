As expected, OPPO has today officially launched its OPPO Ace2 smartphone in its home market China. The phone, being launched as the successor to the Reno Ace, has ditched the Reno brand and will continue with just the Ace branding as a separate lineup.

The OPPO Ace2 flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 48 MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP 116-degree ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2 MP portrait lens, and a 2 MP mono lens for the quad-camera setup.

On the front side, the device features a 16 MP snapper with f/2.4 aperture. Connectivity options on the device include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2×2 MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port.

The smartphone runs the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 7.1 custom user interface on top. It also offers 4D gaming experience with real-time recognition of the game scene that vibrates the phone accordingly.

It also comes with 4D cooling that includes carbon fiber and vapor cooling chamber. The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging and 40W Air VOOC wireless fast charging.

The OPPO Ace2 comes in Aurora Silver, Moon Rock Grey and Fantasy Purple colors. The pricing for the base model starts at 3999 yuan (~$566) and the device will be available for purchase in China from 20th April. The OPPO Air VOOC wireless fast charger costs 249 yuan (~$35).

OPPO Ace2 5G Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 500nit (typical) brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla glass 5 protection

6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 500nit (typical) brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla glass 5 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

Adreno 650 GPU RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage OS: Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with LED flash, 0.8um pixel size, f/1.7 aperture + 8 MP 116° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 3cm macro + 2 MP portrait lens + 2 MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture

48 MP primary camera with LED flash, 0.8um pixel size, f/1.7 aperture + 8 MP 116° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 3cm macro + 2 MP portrait lens + 2 MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.4 aperture

16 MP with f/2.4 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos

In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2×2 MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2×2 MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port Colors: Aurora Silver, Moon Rock Grey and Fantasy Purple

Aurora Silver, Moon Rock Grey and Fantasy Purple Battery: 4000 mAh with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge, 40W Air VOOC wireless fast charging

Pricing and Availability