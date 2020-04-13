OPPO Ace2 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC and 12 GB RAM announced
As expected, OPPO has today officially launched its OPPO Ace2 smartphone in its home market China. The phone, being launched as the successor to the Reno Ace, has ditched the Reno brand and will continue with just the Ace branding as a separate lineup.
The OPPO Ace2 flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.
Coming to the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 48 MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP 116-degree ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2 MP portrait lens, and a 2 MP mono lens for the quad-camera setup.
On the front side, the device features a 16 MP snapper with f/2.4 aperture. Connectivity options on the device include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2×2 MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port.
The smartphone runs the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 7.1 custom user interface on top. It also offers 4D gaming experience with real-time recognition of the game scene that vibrates the phone accordingly.
It also comes with 4D cooling that includes carbon fiber and vapor cooling chamber. The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging and 40W Air VOOC wireless fast charging.
The OPPO Ace2 comes in Aurora Silver, Moon Rock Grey and Fantasy Purple colors. The pricing for the base model starts at 3999 yuan (~$566) and the device will be available for purchase in China from 20th April. The OPPO Air VOOC wireless fast charger costs 249 yuan (~$35).
OPPO Ace2 5G Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 500nit (typical) brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla glass 5 protection
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 650 GPU
- RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM
- Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage
- OS: Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with LED flash, 0.8um pixel size, f/1.7 aperture + 8 MP 116° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 3cm macro + 2 MP portrait lens + 2 MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos
- Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2×2 MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port
- Colors: Aurora Silver, Moon Rock Grey and Fantasy Purple
- Battery: 4000 mAh with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge, 40W Air VOOC wireless fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- 8 GB + 128 GB model: 3,999 yuan ($566)
- 8 GB + 256 GB model: 4,399 yuan ($623)
- 12 GB + 256 GB model: 4,599 yuan ($651)
- Availability: From 20th April in China