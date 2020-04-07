OPPO Ace2 officially confirmed to launch on 13th April in China

Last week, we reported that the OPPO VP Brian Shen has teased that the company’s next-gen Ace series smartphone — OPPO Ace2 could get launched in China on 13th April.

The company has now officially confirmed that the OPPO Ace2 will be launched in China on 13th April. Along with that, the company will also launch OPPO Enco W31 TWS earbuds in China, which have already been launched in India.

Interestingly, the company is dropping the Reno branding from the device, and now the phone is called OPPO Ace2. As per the reports, the Ace lineup from OPPO will be for gaming-centric smartphones.

The upcoming smartphone has already been certified by TENAA, revealing some of its key specifications. The device, carrying model number PDHM00, is confirmed to come with support for fast charging up to 65W, same as the predecessor.

The phone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and we are expecting a higher refresh rate as well. The phone will also come with a in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. It will be powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core processor which could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The phone is expected to arrive in 8 GB and 12 GB RAM choices and 128 GB and 256 GB storage versions. In the camera department, the quad-camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. The smartphone will be running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 7 on top.

The OPPO Ace2 will house a dual-part battery and the capacity of its single cell is 1955 mAh. The company has already confirmed that the phone will come with 40W fast wireless charging support and reports indicate that it have 65W wired charging support as well.