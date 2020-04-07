OPPO Find X2 Lite specifications and renders leak online

OPPO recently launched its flagship smartphones under Find-lineup — OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. Now, the company is gearing up to launch yet another device in the series — OPPO Find X2 Lite.

Now, ahead of the launch, the upcoming smartphone’s specifications as well as renders have surfaced online. The report claims that the phone will have a starting price of EUR 499.99 and will be sold in the Europe in Black and White color options.

The OPPO Find X2 Lite will reportedly come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC along with 5G support, thanks to the in-built Snapdragon X52 modem.

The phone could feature a quad rear camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel shooter with a wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front side, it will include a 32-megapixel camera sensor.

It is claimed that the smartphone will come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, without support for expandable storage. The phone will be powered by a 4025 mAh battery and will have 30W fast charging support.

