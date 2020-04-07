How to clone apps on OPPO Reno3 Pro [ColorOS 7 Guide]

The OPPO Reno3 Pro is currently the latest smartphone from OPPO in the midrange segment running on Android 10 with the all-new ColorOS 7 interface on top. One of the notable features on the ColorOS 7 is the App Cloner that lets you clone the apps so that you can run two instances of the same app on the phone. Here’s how you can duplicate or clone the apps on the OPPO Reno3 Pro.

Android 10 with its stock features doesn’t offer any built-in app cloning function, the ColorOS 7 has a handy trait added in the Android that allows you to duplicate the apps which means you can use the same app for different accounts using its clone.

Apps such as WhatsApp, Snapchat, and so on don’t allow you to log in to your second account whereas Instagram, Facebook, Messenger has a built-in trait that gives you control over multiple accounts. The App Cloner can be useful if you are using such apps.

Most smartphones in India are dual SIM smartphones and with people using it may want to use WhatsApp with dual accounts, however, WhatsApp allows you to use only one account at a time, hence, App Cloner comes to use when you want to run two WhatsApp with different accounts simultaneously. Similarly for other apps, the App Cloner can be used effectively.

How to clone apps on OPPO Reno3 Pro [ColorOS 7]

To enable the dual apps mode, you need to create a clone/copy of the app you want to use for two logins. On your OPPO Reno3 Pro, go to the Settings -> App Cloner and you will see a list of supported apps by the App Cloner feature, choose the desired ones to clone.

Settings -> App Cloner

A shortcut will be added to the Homescreen with a small symbol in the corner of the app icon to differentiate the apps. Open the cloned or duplicate app and continue using the app with a different account, the original app won’t interfere with the secondary app or cloned app. Both the apps, the original and the cloned one can run simultaneously.

