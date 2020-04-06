Getting bored at home? Check out this list of streaming services offering content for free

Several countries around the world are under lockdown or stay-at-home orders. At this time, some of the online media streaming platforms are opening up their service to the users by offering free content to stream without paid subscription.

Here’s the list of services that are currently offering their premium service for free.

HBO

The network is offering around 500 hours of programming to stream online for free. It includes every episode of HBO Original shows like Veep, The Sopranos, Succession, Ballers, Silicon Valley, and True Blood.

To make user of this offer, you need to have HBO Now or HBO Go application installed on your smartphone or visit the company’s website. The good thing is that it doesn’t even require user to sign-in to watch the content.

Here’s what HBO is currently offering for free:

TV Series

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)

Movies

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded by the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

Docuseries and Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

Sling TV

The company is currently running Stay In and Sling campaign and is allowing anyone in the United States to get the Sling Blue Live TV streaming service for free to new as well as former customers for seven days.

It offers more than 40 live channels, including CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, BBC America, Cheddar, Newsy and Local Now, along with the likes of TNT, History, National Geographic and Nick Jr, and includes a cloud DVR.

Unlike most other free trial offers, this campaign from Sling TV doesn’t require users to enter their credit card details but you will need to create an account on the platform. The Sling Blue subscription normally costs $30 a month.

Quibi

This is a new video streaming app that is intended for watching content on-the-go. It has short-form TV shows which are all less than 10 minutes in length and is designed to watch on the smartphone. As for the movies, it is broken down into chapters that act as episodes.

It starts at $4.99 per month for the basic subscription that gives access to all the content will ads. If you prefer to watch Quibi without any ads, you can opt for the subscription that costs $7.99 per month. However, those who sign-up for the service before 30th April will get 90-day free trial.

To know more about this new service and the content being offered on the platform, check out our details article about Quibi here.

Amazon Prime Video

The media streaming platform from the world’s largest online retailer has announced that 40 family and children shows will be available to stream on Prime Video for all customers, including those who already have Prime memberships.

To watch, you just have to sign up for the Amazon account and can access the videos for free. It includes Amazon Original shows like “Just Add Magic,” “Pete the Cat” and “If You Give A Mouse A Cookie.” apart from other shows like “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Odd Squad,” and “Arthur.”

Netflix and Hulu

Users in the United States who have not yet subscribed to streaming platform leaders like Netflix and Hulu can also avail the service free for 30 days. Since both of them are offering 30-day free trial to their service, you can sign up for the same, watch the content, and then cancel the subscription before the 30-day window expires.