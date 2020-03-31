Quibi — Everything you need to know about this new streaming service

Adding to the list of media streaming platforms is Quibi. It is a new video streaming app that is intended for watching content on-the-go. The has short-form TV shows which are all less than 10 minutes in length and is designed to watch on the smartphone.

What Is Quibi?

Quibi is similar to Netflix and Hulu as a streaming platform for its modus operandi is different. It makes content for quick consumption and all the episodes of TV shows are less than 10 minutes and are released every day. As for the movies, it is broken down into chapters that act as episodes.

Another major difference is that Quibi is built especially for consumption on smartphones and is formatted in a way that you can view it in portrait as well as landscape mode.

The company was founded by Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg and has has so far secured about $1 billion in funding from Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Viacom, WarnerMedia, Lionsgate, MGM, ITV and Entertainment One.

What Can I Watch?

Quibi offers three different types of content — Movies, Unscripted Docuseries, and Daily curated bites. The movies are broken into seven or 10 minute chapters while the unscripted docuseries are about 10 minutes in length.

On the other hand, the daily curated six-minutes bites offers news, entertainment, and inspirational content. The content on the platform will range across genre, including drama, comedy, reality and competitions, talks show, and animation.

The company has also roped in filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro. There are scripted projects starring Kevin Hart, Stephen and Robbie Amell, Will Forte, Naomi Watts, Kiefer Sutherland, and Kaitlin Olson.

Unscripted series on the platform will feature Chrissy Teigen, Zac Efron, Sasha Veloir, Idris Elba, Tyra Banks, Sophie Turner, and Jennifer Lopez. It is also set to relaunch hidden camera show Punk’d and dating game show Singled Out.

How to Watch and What’s the Pricing?

As said, the service is designed for smartphones and thus, you need to download its application to watch the content. The app is available for both the platforms — Android and iOS. Once you download the app, just sign up for the service and then you can start streaming.

The service is cheaper compared to the offering from Netflix and Hulu. It starts at $4.99 per month for the basic subscription that gives access to all the content will ads. If you prefer to watch Quibi without any ads, you can opt for the subscription that costs $7.99 per month.

If you want to take advantage of the company’s offer of 90 days free trial, you need to pre-register to download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store before the service goes official on April 6th.

Quibi Content Lineup at Launch

All the Feels by the Dodo

&Music

Around the World by BBC News

Chrissy’s Court

Close Up by E! News

The Daily Chill

Dismantled

Elba vs. Block

Evening Report by NBC News

Fashion’s a Drag

Fresh Daily by Rotten Tomatoes

Fierce Queens

Flipped

For the Cultura by Telemundo

Gayme Show

Gone Mental with Lior

Hot off the Mic

Last Night’s Late Night

Most Dangerous Game

Morning Report by NBC News

Murder House Flip

NewsDay by CTV News

NewsNight by CTV News

NightGowns with Sasha Velour

Nikki Fre$h

No Filter by TMZ: AM

No Filter by TMZ: PM

The Nod with Brittany & Eric

Pop5

Prodigy

Pulso News by Telemundo

Punk’d

The Rachel Hollis Show

The Replay by ESPN

Run This City

Saturday Report by NBC News

The Sauce

Sexology with Shan Boodram

Shape of Pasta

Skrrt With Offset

Singled Out

60 in 6 by CBS News

Speedrun by Polygon

Sunday Report by NBC News

Survive

Thanks a Million

Trailers by Fandango

Weather Today by The Weather Channel

When the Streetlights Go On

You Ain’t Got These

The company has planned to release few other series later, which includes Spielberg’s After Dark, which can only be watched at night. Further, a revival of Reno! 911, and remakes of The Fugitive, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Varsity Blues, and a reboot of the Legends of the Hidden Temple game show is also on its way.