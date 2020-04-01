WhatsApp is reportedly working to allow using same account on two devices

WhatsApp, the instant messaging service from Facebook, is one of the leading messaging app with over 2 billion monthly users globally. Since the past few weeks, the company has been working on to add new features to the app.

In line with that, the company seems ready to offer a feature that be one of the biggest from the company so far. New report indicates that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will enable users to use the service with the same phone number on two phones simultaneously.

Currently, the application does not support multiple devices for the same account. One phone number, which is the unique identifier for the user account, can only be used on a single device. There are methods to use two accounts on a single phone, but there’s no workaround right now that enables users to have common account on two devices.

The latest WhatsApp beta v2.20.110 was used by WABetaInfo to trigger different event messages when a persons’s E2E security code changes, both of which show multiple device support is coming. Earlier, they had spotted “Registration Notification” for a new security code from a secondary phone.

The feature currently seems to be under development but there’s no indication about the timeline for it to be officially available. With competitors like Telegram already having support for multiple devices, it’s high time WhatsApp catches up.

