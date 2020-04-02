OPPO Ace2 smartphone teased to launch on 13th April in China

Last month, OPPO Vice President Brian Shen had confirmed that the OPPO Reno Ace 2 smartphone will get launched in the month of April. While he had not announced the launch date at that time, he now now revealed when the phone will debut.

Through a new Weibo post, Brian Shen has now confirmed that the OPPO Ace2 smartphone will go official on 13th April. Interestingly, the company is dropping the Reno branding from the device, and now the phone is called OPPO Ace2.

As many smartphone brands now have a gaming-centric lineup, it is being reported that the Ace lineup from OPPO will be for gaming-centric smartphones. Thus, the Ace series from OPPO could compete with the iQOO lineup from Vivo.

The upcoming OPPO Ace2 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and we are expecting a higher refresh rate as well. The phone will also come with a in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

The phone, which is codenamed PDHM00, will be powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core processor which could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone is expected to arrive in 8 GB and 12 GB RAM choices and 128 GB and 256 GB storage versions.

In the camera department, the quad-camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. The smartphone will be running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 7 on top.

The OPPO Ace2 will house a dual-part battery and the capacity of its single cell is 1955 mAh. The company has already confirmed that the phone will come with 40W fast wireless charging support and reports indicate that it have 65W wired charging support as well.

