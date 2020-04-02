Honor Play 4T to launch on 9th April; specs and design leaked online

Honor has today confirmed that the company will be launching its Honor Play 4T smartphone in its home country China on 9th April. This is a week before the company has planned to launch its Honor 30 and 30 Pro smartphones.

Soon after the announcement from Honor, poster of the upcoming Play 4T smartphone leaked online, revealing what to expect in terms of design. It shows that the phone has a waterdrop notch on top of the display and the rear camera module is in the trendy rectangular shape.

Along with the design, key specifications of the smartphone have also leaked online. The leak suggests that the Honor Play 4T will come with a 6.3-inch OLED Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

It is said to be powered by the company’s own Kirin 810 processor clocked at 2.27 GHz, coupled with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage. The phone is said to be running Android 10 OS and is likely to have HMS support.

The phone will feature a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple rear cameras and a 16 MP selfie snapper. The device packs a 4000 mAh battery and the 3C certification of the smartphone reveals that it will come with support for 22.5W fast charging technology.

