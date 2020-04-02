Games you can play to get through lock-down period

Indian government has recently announced a lockdown in the entire country to curb the spread of coronavirus and everyone is ordered to stay at home and practice social distancing.

We recently publish ed a list of online media streaming services to get you through the lockdown period and now here’s the list of mobile games that you can play to pass time. Do note that the list is a combination of free as well as paid games.

Mini Metro

This is an interesting game. The stylish puzzle game seems simple as you have to create a working subway system for a city as it expands. You need to keep drawing lines between stations to keep everything connected.

However, it isn’t as simple as it sounds. Random city growth throws up obstacles and you’ll need unlock new trains, carriages, track, tunnels, and other upgrades to help you build out a great metro network. There are 20 different cities to play, each having different feel and challenges.

The game is available to download on the Google Play Store and is priced at $0.99.

HQ Trivia

HQ Trivia, which was launched in 2017 as an iOS app and later expanded to Android in 2018, was shut down in February this year. However, an unknown investor has come onboard and the game has risen from the ashes.

The company will be hosting live game shows at its usual time of 9 PM ET and Matt Richards, one of the hosts of HQ Trivia and CEO Rus Yusupov has also confirmed this.

It allows users to play a game of trivia and win real money. This Sunday, the game offered $1,000 in prize money and more than 100,000 people were reportedly logged in.

Summer Catchers

The game involves driving a go-kart across side scrolling levels and hitting power-ups to overcome obstacles you come across. There’s hopping over spiked pits, ramming totem poles, turbo-ing up steep hills, and other level-specific activities to keep the process exciting.

While playing this game, you’ll need to keep a track on your powers and have options to unlock new karts and outfits. It is available for download for both Android smartphones as well as Apple iPhone.

Real Racing 3

It is one of the best racing games ever made for smartphones. The game is years old but it still has one of the best graphics and the best gameplay experience. Real Racing 3 has crossed over 500 million downloads and features officially licensed tracks with 40 circuits at 19 real-world locations, a 43-car grid and over 250 cars from manufacturers like Porsche, Bugatti, Chevrolet, Aston Martin and Audi.

Android users can download the game from here while iPhone users can download the game from here.

Mario Kart Tour

This game is a mobile version of Mario Kart and comes with a single thumb control and watered-down handling. It also has a multiplayer mode allowing you to race seven other players either locally or online.

The Mario Kart Tour was in closed beta last year and is now available to download for all. It enables you to race on a set of tracks that gets automatically changed every 15 minutes. However, the experience won’t be as good as playing it on a console.

Need for Speed: No Limits

When you talk about racing games, Need For Speed has to be mentioned. This Need for Speed: No Limits is the game for you if you want the typical NFS experience with exotic cars out in the street for racing. You can download it on Android from here and for iPhone from here.

Om Nom: Run

This game comes from the developers of Cut the Rope series. It has a cute little monster as an endless runner and you get boosts and power-ups to complete as many missions as you can. While there are two main characters — Om Nom and Om Nelle, the game offers many more cool characters and stylish outfits which you need to unlock. You run through busy streets, messy rooftops, underground tunnels, the robot factory and other colorful levels. Download it from Google Play Store from here.

Card Crusade

It is a roguelike deck building game where you have to unlock eight different character classes as you explore the ten floors of a winding dungeon. You can assemble your deck to unleash unstoppable combos on your enemies and fight monsters, gain experience, and level up your character to defeat the final boss and become the Card Crusader. You can download it from Play Store and App Store.

Real Flight Simulator

It is one of the most impressive mobile flight simulators. It offers an experience of flying in any part of the world and exploring sceneries and airports in high resolution with satellite maps, 3D buildings, runways, procedures and air traffic.

You can jump on board of real time flights, chat with other pilots and join them in multiplayer as well as manage flight plans and interact with ATC controllers. While the free version is limited, there’s a Pro version with many features. You can download it from Play Store as well as App Store.

Monument Valley 2

The sequel to the award-winning Monument Valley comes with a brand new adventure set in a beautiful and impossible world. In this, you have to guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as you learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry.

The game is usually price at $4.99 but it is currently available for free Google Play Store.

Other Notable Mentions