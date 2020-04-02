Samsung Galaxy Note20+ to reportedly come powered by Snapdragon 865+ SoC

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 series flagship smartphones and now the South Korean giant is gearing up to launch its next-generation Note lineup — the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series.

While the launch of the Galaxy Note20 series is still months away, some key details of the upcoming flagship Galaxy Note20+ has surfaced online as the device has been spotted online on benchmarking platform Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy Note20+ claims to carry model number SM-N986U. It shows that the device will be running the latest Android 10 operating system and will pack 8 GB RAM. We also expected the device to come with 12 GB and 16 GB RAM options.

However, the interesting part if that the motherboard has been listed as “kona” which refers to Snapdragon 865 SoC. But there’s a possibility that the device will come powered by the yet unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

The source code of the listing reveals that the processor will be clocked at 3.09 GHz but the clock speed of SD865 chipset maxes out at 2.84 GHz. Thus, it seems likely that the device will come with SD865+ which should get launched in a couple of months.

Further, the Geekbench listing shows that the device scored 985 and 3,220 points in Geekbench 5.1’s single and multi-core tests, respectively. However, it seems like the device in question is a prototype and not the retail version.

