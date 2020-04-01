Following Xiaomi, other smartphone brands OPPO, Vivo, Samsung, Apple and Realme also hikes pricing in India

Effective today, the new GST rate for the mobile phones goes into effect as the Indian government ignores all the request from the industry leaders to reconsider the decision of increasing tax rate by 50 percent, especially at this time.
Earlier today, Xiaomi announced increase in pricing for its smartphones as cellular handsets will be increased to 18 percent from the current 12 percent. Now, other smartphone brands have also joined the company in increasing pricing, including OPPO, Vivo, Samsung, Apple and Realme.
Here’s the list of companies and the pricing details of their handsets.
Vivo
|Model
|Old MOP
|New MOP
|V17 (8 + 128)
|₹22990
|₹24990
|S1 (4 + 128)
|₹15990
|₹17990
|S1 Pro (8 + 128)
|₹18990
|₹20990
|Y19 (4 + 128)
|₹13990
|₹14990
|Y91i (2 + 32)
|₹6990
|₹7990
|Y91i (3 + 32)
|₹7990
|₹8990
|Y15 (4 + 64)
|₹11990
|₹12990
|Y12 (3 + 64)
|₹9990
|₹10990
|Y11 (3 + 32)
|₹8990
|₹9990
OPPO
|Model
|Old Price
|New Price
|A1k
|₹7,490
|₹7,990
|A5s 2GB
|₹8,490
|₹8,990
|A5s 3GB
|₹8,990
|₹9,990
|A5s 4GB
|₹10,990
|₹11,990
|A5 2020 3GB
|₹11,490
|₹12,490
|A5 2020 4GB
|₹12,990
|₹13,990
|A5 2020 6GB
|₹14,990
|₹15,990
|A31 4GB
|₹11,490
|₹12,490
|OPPO K1
|₹14,990
|₹15,990
|A9 2020 4GB
|₹14,990
|₹15,990
|A9 2020 8GB
|₹17,490
|₹18,490
|F15 8GB
|₹19,990
|₹21,990
|Reno 2F
|₹21,990
|₹23,990
|Reno 2Z
|₹25,990
|₹27,490
|Reno 2
|₹36,990
|₹38,990
|Reno 3 Pro
|₹29,990
|₹31,990
Realme
|Model
|Old price
|New price
|Realme 6 Pro
|₹16,999
|₹17,999
|Realme 6
|₹12,999
|₹13,999
|Realme X2 Pro Master Edition
|₹34,999
|₹36,999
|Realme C3
|₹6,999
|₹7,499
|Realme 5i
|₹8,999
|₹9,999
|Realme X2
|₹16,999
|₹17,999
|Realme X2 Pro
|₹27,999
|₹29,999
|Realme 5s
|₹9,999
|₹10,999
|Realme 5 Pro
|₹12,999
|₹13,999
|Realme XT
|₹15,999
|₹16,999
|Realme X
|₹16,999
|₹17,999
|Realme X Master Edition
|₹19,999
|₹20,999
The company had earlier said that it will absorb the price hike and won’t increase the pricing for the Realme Narzo phones. But with the launch event delayed because of coronavirus, its likely that when this new series gets launched, it will have pricing higher than what Realme intended to price it earlier.
Apple
|Model
|Old Price
|New Price
|iPhone 7 (32 GB)
|₹ 29,900
|₹31,500
|iPhone 7 (128 GB)
|₹34,900
|₹36,700
|iPhone 7 Plus (32 GB)
|₹37,900
|₹39,900
|iPhone 7 Plus (128 GB)
|₹42,900
|₹45,100
|iPhone 8 (64 GB)
|₹40,500
|₹42,600
|iPhone 8 (128 GB)
|₹45,500
|₹47,900
|iPhone 8 Plus (64 GB)
|₹50,600
|₹53,300
|iPhone 8 Plus (128 GB)
|₹55,600
|₹58,500
|iPhone XR (64 GB)
|₹49,900
|₹52,500
|iPhone XR (128 GB)
|₹54,900
|₹57,800
|iPhone XS (64 GB)
|₹89,900
|₹94,700
|iPhone XS (256 GB)
|₹1,03,900
|₹1,09,400
|iPhone 11 (64 GB)
|₹64,900
|₹68,300
|iPhone 11 (128 GB)
|₹69,900
|₹73,600
|iPhone 11 (512 GB)
|₹79,900
|₹84,100
|iPhone 11 Pro (64 GB)
|₹1,01,200
|₹1,06,600
|iPhone 11 Pro (256 GB)
|₹1,15,200
|₹1,21,300
|iPhone 11 Pro (512 GB)
|₹1,33,200
|₹1,40,300
|iPhone 11 Pro Max (64 GB)
|₹1,11,200
|₹1,17,100
|iPhone 11 Pro Max (256 GB)
|₹1,25,200
|₹1,31,900
|iPhone 11 Pro Max (512 GB)
|₹1,43,200
|₹1,50,800
Samsung
For Samsung, the prices of its newly launched flagship Galaxy S20 series have been increased by up to ₹5,000. The standard S20 is now listed for ₹70,500 instead of the launch price of Rs. 66,999. On the other hand, the S20+ and S20 Ultra now cost ₹77,900 and ₹97,900 respectively.
Along with the flagship phones, the company has also increased pricing for its mid-range and budget smartphones, including the Galaxy A-series and Galaxy M-series devices. We’ll soon update this space with more details about the price hike by Samsung.