Following Xiaomi, other smartphone brands OPPO, Vivo, Samsung, Apple and Realme also hikes pricing in India

Effective today, the new GST rate for the mobile phones goes into effect as the Indian government ignores all the request from the industry leaders to reconsider the decision of increasing tax rate by 50 percent, especially at this time.

Earlier today, Xiaomi announced increase in pricing for its smartphones as cellular handsets will be increased to 18 percent from the current 12 percent. Now, other smartphone brands have also joined the company in increasing pricing, including OPPO, Vivo, Samsung, Apple and Realme.

Here’s the list of companies and the pricing details of their handsets.

Vivo

Model Old MOP New MOP V17 (8 + 128) ₹22990 ₹24990 S1 (4 + 128) ₹15990 ₹17990 S1 Pro (8 + 128) ₹18990 ₹20990 Y19 (4 + 128) ₹13990 ₹14990 Y91i (2 + 32) ₹6990 ₹7990 Y91i (3 + 32) ₹7990 ₹8990 Y15 (4 + 64) ₹11990 ₹12990 Y12 (3 + 64) ₹9990 ₹10990 Y11 (3 + 32) ₹8990 ₹9990

OPPO

Model Old Price New Price A1k ₹7,490 ₹7,990 A5s 2GB ₹8,490 ₹8,990 A5s 3GB ₹8,990 ₹9,990 A5s 4GB ₹10,990 ₹11,990 A5 2020 3GB ₹11,490 ₹12,490 A5 2020 4GB ₹12,990 ₹13,990 A5 2020 6GB ₹14,990 ₹15,990 A31 4GB ₹11,490 ₹12,490 OPPO K1 ₹14,990 ₹15,990 A9 2020 4GB ₹14,990 ₹15,990 A9 2020 8GB ₹17,490 ₹18,490 F15 8GB ₹19,990 ₹21,990 Reno 2F ₹21,990 ₹23,990 Reno 2Z ₹25,990 ₹27,490 Reno 2 ₹36,990 ₹38,990 Reno 3 Pro ₹29,990 ₹31,990

Realme

Model Old price New price Realme 6 Pro ₹16,999 ₹17,999 Realme 6 ₹12,999 ₹13,999 Realme X2 Pro Master Edition ₹34,999 ₹36,999 Realme C3 ₹6,999 ₹7,499 Realme 5i ₹8,999 ₹9,999 Realme X2 ₹16,999 ₹17,999 Realme X2 Pro ₹27,999 ₹29,999 Realme 5s ₹9,999 ₹10,999 Realme 5 Pro ₹12,999 ₹13,999 Realme XT ₹15,999 ₹16,999 Realme X ₹16,999 ₹17,999 Realme X Master Edition ₹19,999 ₹20,999

The company had earlier said that it will absorb the price hike and won’t increase the pricing for the Realme Narzo phones. But with the launch event delayed because of coronavirus, its likely that when this new series gets launched, it will have pricing higher than what Realme intended to price it earlier.

Apple

Model Old Price New Price iPhone 7 (32 GB) ₹ 29,900 ₹31,500 iPhone 7 (128 GB) ₹34,900 ₹36,700 iPhone 7 Plus (32 GB) ₹37,900 ₹39,900 iPhone 7 Plus (128 GB) ₹42,900 ₹45,100 iPhone 8 (64 GB) ₹40,500 ₹42,600 iPhone 8 (128 GB) ₹45,500 ₹47,900 iPhone 8 Plus (64 GB) ₹50,600 ₹53,300 iPhone 8 Plus (128 GB) ₹55,600 ₹58,500 iPhone XR (64 GB) ₹49,900 ₹52,500 iPhone XR (128 GB) ₹54,900 ₹57,800 iPhone XS (64 GB) ₹89,900 ₹94,700 iPhone XS (256 GB) ₹1,03,900 ₹1,09,400 iPhone 11 (64 GB) ₹64,900 ₹68,300 iPhone 11 (128 GB) ₹69,900 ₹73,600 iPhone 11 (512 GB) ₹79,900 ₹84,100 iPhone 11 Pro (64 GB) ₹1,01,200 ₹1,06,600 iPhone 11 Pro (256 GB) ₹1,15,200 ₹1,21,300 iPhone 11 Pro (512 GB) ₹1,33,200 ₹1,40,300 iPhone 11 Pro Max (64 GB) ₹1,11,200 ₹1,17,100 iPhone 11 Pro Max (256 GB) ₹1,25,200 ₹1,31,900 iPhone 11 Pro Max (512 GB) ₹1,43,200 ₹1,50,800

Samsung

For Samsung, the prices of its newly launched flagship Galaxy S20 series have been increased by up to ₹5,000. The standard S20 is now listed for ₹70,500 instead of the launch price of Rs. 66,999. On the other hand, the S20+ and S20 Ultra now cost ₹77,900 and ₹97,900 respectively.

Along with the flagship phones, the company has also increased pricing for its mid-range and budget smartphones, including the Galaxy A-series and Galaxy M-series devices. We’ll soon update this space with more details about the price hike by Samsung.