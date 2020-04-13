Nokia 9.3 PureView could feature 108 MP penta-camera setup

HMD Global’s upcoming flagship smartphone — Nokia 9.3 PureView is reportedly under development and could go official in Q3 2020 along with Nokia 7.3 premium mod-range smartphone. However, there are reports that claim that Nokia 9.3 PureView could get delayed because of the coronavirus.

Now, a new report has surfaced online about the flagship smartphone which claims that the device will come with a penta-camera setup or five camera sensors on the back, just like the Nokia 9 PureView which was launched a couple of years back.

It further adds that the upcoming Nokia 9.3 PureView will feature a 108-megapixel camera sensor and interestingly it won’t be the primary sensor but a wide-angle lens. Recently, another report claimed that the company is ditching Light Technologies’ camera because of lack of post-launch support.

Thus, HMD Global is reportedly working with a new partner to fine tune its camera but no details about the same are available yet. The report claims that the along with 108 MP wide-angle sensor, the phone could feature a 64 MP primary sensor. Other camera sensors could be a telephoto lens, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor.

As per the previous reports, the Nokia 9.3 PureView could feature a 6.29-inch Quad HD+ P-OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

Just like other Nokia smartphones, this one too is expected to be a part of Android One program. The 5G smartphone is also said to pack 4500 mAh battery and come with support for fast charging as well as Qi Wireless Charging.

Source