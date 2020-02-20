Samsung Galaxy Z Flip goes official in India for ₹1,09,999

Last week, Samsung started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 flagship smartphones in the Indian market, which includes Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, and S20 Ultra. Today, the company has launched the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone in India.

The company has announced that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be up for pre-orders in India from tomorrow, i.e. 21st February. As for the pricing, the device is priced at ₹1,09,999 and will be available in three colors — Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, and Mirror Gold.

The smartphone comes with a massive 6.7-inch main screen (unfolded) with Full HD+ resolution, Super AMOLED panel covered with an Ultra Thin Glass nd comes with HDR10+ support. It also has a secondary display on top (folded) which is a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 300 x 112 pixels protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Under the hood, it comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC along with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It is layered with Samsung’s OneUI 2.0 based on the latest Android 10 build and carries a battery of 3,300 mAh with 15W fast charging support and 9W wireless charging support.

The secondary acts an Always-On display that shows you time, weather, notifications, alarms, and more. The phone’s display has a punch-hole cut-out that houses a 10 MP f/2.4 dual pixel camera for taking selfies and video calling. As for the rear cameras, the phone features a 12 MP f/1.8 dual-pixel with OIS and another 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specifications

Display: Dual Display, Foldable Clamshell Design; 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ Resolution, HDR10+; and 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display, 300 x 112 pixels resolution

Price & Availability in India