Realme X50 Pro 5G rumored to cost around ₹50,000 in India

Realme has confirmed that the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone — Realme X50 Pro 5G will also get launched in India on 24th February along with its launch in China. With this, it will become the first 5G smartphone in the Indian market.

While several specifications of the smartphone has been revealed online by the company through teasers, the pricing of the device still remains under the wrap. However, in a PTI report, the company’s executive was quoted saying that the phone could be priced around ₹50,000.

However, we are not so sure about the suggested pricing given that Realme doesn’t stand in such a position to demand that type of money for its devices, that too in the Indian market where there is cut-throat competition in terms of pricing.

iQOO 3 5G smartphone is all set to launch in India on 25th February, which will reportedly be priced under ₹45,000 while the company will also be offering a 4G variant of the same, priced somewhere around ₹35,000.

Coming to the Realme X50 Pro, the phone has so far been confirmed to feature Super AMOLED screen and will also offer 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with Full HD+ screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Recently, it was confirmed that the X50 Pro 5G will come with support for 65W SuperDart Charge technology.

The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will offer dual-mode 5G with NSA and SA support. It is also expected to come packed with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

As for the software, it will run the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI on top. Realme has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back where the primary camera sensor will be of 64-megapixel.

