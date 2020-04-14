Meizu 17 5G smartphone could get launched in China on 17th April

Chinese smartphone brand Meizu was going to launch its new flagship smartphone — Meizu 17 in the first quarter of this year. Later, it was said that the device could get launched on 15th April. Well, we now know the phone’s official launch date.

Meizu has today confirmed that it will be hosting an event related to the Meizu 17 5G smartphone on 17th April at 2:30 PM local time. The company could either launch the phone on 17th April or could announce the launch date for the same.

As per the reports, there are two smartphones in the Meizu 17 series. While the standard model is called Meizu 17, the upgraded version of the same will be named Meizu 17 Pro, both carrying model numbers M081M and M091Q respectively.

The Meizu 17 is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with punch-hole design and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

It will have a quad-camera setup that is expected to include a 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 5-megapixel telephoto, and a 2-megapixel depth camera sensors. The device is likely to be powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Coming to pricing, it is said that the base model of the device could be priced around 3,999 yuan. It remains to be seen how the Meizu 17 Pro differs from the standard variant. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for the announcement from the company.

Source