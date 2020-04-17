Realme Narzo 10 and 10A set to launch in India on 21st April

Realme was set to launch a new Narzo smartphone lineup in the Indian market last month which includes two devices — Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A. However, the launch event was cancelled as India went under lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Well, the company is now back with the launch event for its new smartphone series. Realme has announced that both these phones will be officially launched in the Indian market on 21st April through an online launch event.

The company has revealed that the live stream for the event will start at 12:30 PM local time and users will be able to watch it through the company’s official feed on YouTube as well as Facebook.

So far, it has been confirmed that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch display with 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery. As per the reports, the Realme Narzo 10 will be a rebranded version of the Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar just a couple of days ago.

The Narzo 10 is also confirmed to feature an AI-backed 48 MP quad-camera setup. On the other hand, the Narzo 10A looks like a rebranded version of the Realme C3 smartphone that recently went official in Indonesia which is a slightly different from the Indian variant of the Realme C3.