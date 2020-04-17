Xiaomi’s Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P goes on crowdfunding in India for ₹17,999

As expected, Xiaomi has today started crowdfunding campaign for the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, a multifunctional vacuum cleaner which is making its debut in the Indian market.

It comes with a large water container and 550ml dust bag for the cleaning and mopping function. It works on different types of floors, including carpet, ceramic tile, marble floor, shag carpet, and tile floor. The device is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Cortex-A7 processor and come with Mali 400 GPU.

It comes with 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping function and packs a powerful 2100Pa suction. The product also comes with 12 high precision sensors for intelligent mapping and route planning, automatic recharge and resume, among other features.

The device has Japanese NIDEC brushless motor that produces maximum airflow of 0.67m3 / min and maximum pressure of about 1800Pa. The LDS laser routing sensor scans 360° around continuously with the SLAM mapping positioning algorithm.

The algorithm enables the robot to plan and quickly get used to the house, scrub the background in a circular pattern that mimics the manual mopping movement by scanning. Thanks to different sensors, the product has protection from falling down stairs, collide against walls/obstacles/furniture.

Just like other Xiaomi Smart Home products, this one too can be connected and controlled through the Mi Home app to change cleaning mode, track or adjust schedule, etc. Further, it is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

As for the battery life, it is powered by a 3200 mAh battery that offers 60 to 130 minutes of running time. The Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P comes in Black color and is priced at ₹17,999. The company has set a goal of 10,000 units in 30 days and if successful, it will start shipping from 15th September.

