How to download Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free

Sony recently announced that the company will be giving away two hames for free — Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. Both the games will be available for free to everyone until 5th May 2020 as a part of the company’s Play At Home initiative.

Once you download the games, they are free for you to keep forever. If you are having trouble getting the games, he’s a step-by-step guide on how you can get these two games for free on your PS4 or desktop.

How to download Journey and Uncharted on PS4

Go to PlayStation Store on your PS4 home screen

If the Featured category on shows a banner with Journey and Uncharted, hit Download Now

Now, select each individual game to download on the following screen

If you don’t see the promotional banner, go to the Search bar at the top of the store

Start typing either Journey or Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and select the one you want to download from the list

Download Journey and Uncharted on desktop for free

On your computer, go to store.playstation.com.

Sign in to your account in the upper right of the screen

Scroll through the Featured section and select the Play At Home banner at the top of the page

Alternatively, you can also search for each game individually by typing Journey or Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection in the search bar

On the store page, select Add to Cart and then Show Cart when done

Go ahead and select Proceed to Checkout and Confirm your purchase

Do note that the Uncharted game has been replaced in some regions. For instance, in Germany and China, the Uncharted collection has been replaced with Knack 2. So if you’re in either of those regions, select the Knack 2 instead of the Nathan Drake featuring game.