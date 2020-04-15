Sony’s Play At Home initiative offers two free games to PlayStation users

Because of the coronavirus, people are staying at home almost all over the world. In India, the lockdown has been extended till 3rd May nationwide. During this time, many companies are offering up premium content for free to the users.

In a similar move, Sony CEO Jim Ryan has announced a new Play at Home initiative. He says that Play at Home has two components: first, providing free games to help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home; and finally, establishing a fund to help smaller independent game studios who may be experiencing financial difficulties.

The company will be offering Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free for a limited time through digital downloads from April 15 at 8pm PDT through May 5, 2020 at 8pm PDT. Once the games are redeemed during this time, they are yours to keep.

Jim Ryan says that game downloads may take a bit longer than usual in the US and Europe, as Sony is working to preserve internet access for those who need to most by slowing their game downloads. He believes gaming can help people significantly during times of social distancing.

On the other hand, Sony Interactive Entertainment is also helping fund small gaming studios, including making $10 million available for independent development partners. More information about the fund, including criteria for participation, will be revealed at a later date.

