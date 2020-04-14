OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro goes official; features Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12 GB RAM

OnePlus has today taken the wraps off its latest flagship OnePlus 8 series smartphones. At the online launch event, the company launched the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, as well as the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones.

The OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with curved glass on the front as well as back. The Fluid AMOLED display comes with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response. It uses MEMC to upscale refresh rate to 120Hz and is capable of offering HDR10/10+ content.

Internally, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The device packs 4510 mAh battery and comes with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

It also has support for Warp Charge 30 Wireless, making it the first smartphone from the brand to have wireless charging capability. The company claims that it can charge the device up to 50 percent in about 30 minutes.

As for the cameras, the phone has a 48 MP primary camera sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide sensor with 120-degree FOV, along with a telephoto lens for 3x zoom and a color filter sensor.

Coming to the OnePlus 8, the phone features a 6.55-inch display with Fluid AMOLED Full HD+ panel and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the same SD865 SoC, with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity.

In the camera department, the phone has a triple-camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, as well as a macro lens. The device is powered by a 4300 mAh battery and supports Warp Charge 30T.

Both the 5G smartphones come running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS on top. While the Pro variant has IP68 ratings, the regular version doesn’t support it.

The OnePlus 8 series comes in Black, Blue and Green color options but the OnePlus 8 also has a new “Interstellar Glow” color option. The pricing for the series starts at $699 and the company plans to start selling the devices from 21st April in Europe.

OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 650

Adreno 650 RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage Operating System: Android 10 based on OxygenOS 10

Android 10 based on OxygenOS 10 Display: 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 1440 x 3168 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 1440 x 3168 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture with PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom + 48 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP f/2.4 color filter sensor

48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture with PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom + 48 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP f/2.4 color filter sensor Front Camera: 16-megapixel with f/2.5 aperture

16-megapixel with f/2.5 aperture Connectivity: Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo

Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo Other: In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP68

In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP68 Colors: Black, Blue and Green

Black, Blue and Green Battery: 4510 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T, Warp Charge 30 Wireless

OnePlus 8 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 650

Adreno 650 RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage Operating System: Android 10 based on OxygenOS 10

Android 10 based on OxygenOS 10 Display: 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 20:9 aspect ratio

6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 20:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture with PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 16 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP f/2.4 macro sensor

48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture with PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 16 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP f/2.4 macro sensor Front Camera: 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture

16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture Connectivity: Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo

Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo Other: In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos

In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Interstellar Glow

Black, Blue, Green, Interstellar Glow Battery: 4300 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T

Pricing and Availability