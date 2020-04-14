OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro goes official; features Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12 GB RAM
OnePlus has today taken the wraps off its latest flagship OnePlus 8 series smartphones. At the online launch event, the company launched the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, as well as the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones.
The OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with curved glass on the front as well as back. The Fluid AMOLED display comes with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response. It uses MEMC to upscale refresh rate to 120Hz and is capable of offering HDR10/10+ content.
Internally, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The device packs 4510 mAh battery and comes with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.
It also has support for Warp Charge 30 Wireless, making it the first smartphone from the brand to have wireless charging capability. The company claims that it can charge the device up to 50 percent in about 30 minutes.
As for the cameras, the phone has a 48 MP primary camera sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide sensor with 120-degree FOV, along with a telephoto lens for 3x zoom and a color filter sensor.
Coming to the OnePlus 8, the phone features a 6.55-inch display with Fluid AMOLED Full HD+ panel and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the same SD865 SoC, with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity.
In the camera department, the phone has a triple-camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, as well as a macro lens. The device is powered by a 4300 mAh battery and supports Warp Charge 30T.
Both the 5G smartphones come running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS on top. While the Pro variant has IP68 ratings, the regular version doesn’t support it.
The OnePlus 8 series comes in Black, Blue and Green color options but the OnePlus 8 also has a new “Interstellar Glow” color option. The pricing for the series starts at $699 and the company plans to start selling the devices from 21st April in Europe.
OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 650
- RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM
- Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Operating System: Android 10 based on OxygenOS 10
- Display: 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 1440 x 3168 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture with PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom + 48 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP f/2.4 color filter sensor
- Front Camera: 16-megapixel with f/2.5 aperture
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo
- Other: In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP68
- Colors: Black, Blue and Green
- Battery: 4510 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T, Warp Charge 30 Wireless
OnePlus 8 Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 650
- RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM
- Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Operating System: Android 10 based on OxygenOS 10
- Display: 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 20:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture with PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 16 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP f/2.4 macro sensor
- Front Camera: 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo
- Other: In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos
- Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Interstellar Glow
- Battery: 4300 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T
Pricing and Availability
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- 8 GB + 128 GB: $899
- 12 GB + 256 GB: $999
- OnePlus 8
- 8 GB + 128 GB: $699
- 12 GB + 256 GB: $799
- Availability: In Europe from 21st April; in India this summer