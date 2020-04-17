After launching the Honor 9X smartphone in the Indian market earlier this year, the company has now launched a lighter variant of the same in Finland, dubbed as Honor 9X Lite.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels which the company calls FullView display. Under the hood, it is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 SoC, coupled with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

As for the cameras, the rear camera sensors are now placed on a rectangular module, which includes a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, the device comes with a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The smartphone is running the older Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 3750 mAh battery.

The Honor 9X Lite comes in two color options — Black and Green. The phone is priced at 199 Euros, which is roughly ₹16,450. The phone will be up for pre-order from 30th April in Finland and the company is yet to share details about its availability in other markets.

Honor 9X Lite Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution

Pricing and Availability