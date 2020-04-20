OPPO A52 powered by SD665 SoC and 8 GB RAM goes official

After launching the OPPO A92s mid-range 5G smartphone in its home country, the Chinese company has now silently launched yet another budget smartphone, dubbed as OPPO A52.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU.

The device packs 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot allowing users to further expand the storage capacity.

As for the cameras, the device comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 12 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front side, the device features an 8 MP snapper to take selfies and video calling.

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is running the latest Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7.1 on top. The device is powered b a 5000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging technology.

The OPPO A52 comes in Black and Blue color options and is priced at 1,599 yuan in China, which is about ₹17,320. The phone is already available for purchase in China through the company’s official website.

OPPO A52 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 2400×1080 pixels screen resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 610 GPU

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB internal storage; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD

ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10 Rear Camera: 12 MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP camera for 4cm macro

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and USB Type-C port Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 18W charging

Pricing and Availability