Microsoft Surface Earbuds to finally go on sale next month

Microsoft had unveiled its Surface Earbuds last year but the launch was delayed till Spring 2020, without company revealing specific timeline. However, it now seems that the company is finally set to start selling its first TWS earphones.

The Microsoft Surface Earbuds will be available for purchase in Europe from 6th May. They are expected to be priced at €199, making it expensive than Galaxy Buds+ that costs €169 but cheaper than the Apple AirPods Pro at €279.

While the availability of the earphones in the European market is now known, the company has still not revealed anything about the launch of Surface Earbuds in other markets. However, it is known that they will cost $249 in the US when available for purchase.

They offer Office 365 integration, with access to your Outlook email and calendar via voice control. The earphones can also transcribe speech and display it on screens in real time, and translate what people are saying into more than 60 languages.

It will also include Spotify integration with touch controls on Android. Microsoft is promising other features for the Earbuds, including tapping to advance PowerPoint presentations and one-click pairing. The earphones pack Omnisonic speakers and come with haptic swipe gesture support.

The company has revealed that combined with the carry case that charges with USB-C, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds can offer 24 hours of playback.

