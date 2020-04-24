Vivo has today unveiled a new smartphone in its home market China, dubbed as Vivo Y50. The mid-range smartphone is now up for pre-order and will be available for purchase from 26th April.

As for the specs, the device comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor.

The phone packs 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage along with support for a storage expansion up to 256 GB using a microSD card. As for the cameras, it comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the front side, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP snapper with AI Beauty function that takes care of the selfie needs. The device also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection.

The smartphone runs Android 10 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch 10 custom user interface on top. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and comes with support for 18W dual-engine fast charging technology.

The Vivo Y50 comes in three color options — Glacier Blue, Streamer Silver and Obsidian Black. The device is priced at 1,698 yuan which is about $240 and will be up for sale from 26th April in China.

Vivo Y50 Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch LCD Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio

6.53-inch LCD Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC RAM: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Storage: 128 GB storage

128 GB storage Software: Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10

Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10 Rear Camera: Quad Camera Setup — 13 MP primary sensor + 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor

Quad Camera Setup — 13 MP primary sensor + 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor Front Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Others: Fingerprint sensor, Jovi smart voice assistant

Fingerprint sensor, Jovi smart voice assistant Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port Colors: Black, Blue, and Silver

Black, Blue, and Silver Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W fast charging

