Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition full specs and renders leak through TENAA listing

After launching the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagship 5G smartphones, Xiaomi is now gearing up to launch a new variant in the lineup in China, dubbed as Mi 10 Lite aka Mi 10 Youth Edition on 27th April.

Now, ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been listed on TENAA, revealing its full specifications as well as renders showcasing the phone’s design.

It reveals that the smartphone will come with a 6.57-inch OLED Full HD+ display and it seems that it could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for added protection. Under the hood, the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The device is expected to be available in three memory variants — 4 GB RAM, 6 GB RAM, and 8 GB RAM with 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage. As for the camera, it seems that the device will have a single camera housed inside the punch-hole cutout.

On the back, the phone will have a quad-camera setup where sensors are placed inside a rectangular module. It has been revealed that one of the sensor will be a periscope lens which will support 50x zoom. The company has also revealed some of the camera sensors of the same.

The smartphone is expected to come powered by Android 10 operating system with MIUI 11 custom user interface and is said to be powered by a 4060 mAh battery and is expected to support 20W fast charging technology.

