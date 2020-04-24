Meizu 17 series confirmed to be powered by SD865 SoC and have UFS 3.1 storage

Meizu, the China-based smartphone company recently confirmed that it is all set to launch its next flagship smartphones — Meizu 17 series in its home market on 8th May. Now, in a new teasers, the company has revealed some of the key specs and features.

The company has revealed that the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which powers most of the flagship smartphones launched this year. The chipset has 5G connectivity support and the phone will also support the next-gen communication tech.

Further, the device features the faster UFS 3.1 internal storage. In another teaser, the company revealed that it is collaborating with the PANDAER-Family cartoon series for limited edition cases of the upcoming Meizu 17 series.

As per the leaks, the phone could feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with punch-hole design. All the devices in the lineup are expected to come running the latest Android 10 operating system along with the company’s own custom user interface on top.

It will have a quad-camera setup that is expected to include a 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 5-megapixel telephoto, and a 2-megapixel depth camera sensors. The device is likely to be powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

