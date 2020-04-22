Meizu 17 confirmed to launch in China on 8th May

Chinese smartphone brand Meizu has today confirmed that the company is all set to launch its next flagship smartphone — Meizu 17 series in its home market on 8th May.

The poster announcing the launch date shows a rectangular box with a horizontal cutout which represents the rear-facing camera module design on the upcoming smartphone. It also mentions Meizu 17 series, confirming more than one device in the lineup.

As per the reports, there are two smartphones in this series. While the standard model is called Meizu 17, the upgraded version of the same will be named Meizu 17 Pro, both carrying model numbers M081M and M091Q respectively.

The smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with punch-hole design and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. The phones are likely to come running Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

It will have a quad-camera setup that is expected to include a 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 5-megapixel telephoto, and a 2-megapixel depth camera sensors. The device is likely to be powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

As for the pricing, it is said that the base model of the device could be priced around 3,999 yuan. It remains to be seen how the Meizu 17 Pro differs from the standard variant.

Source