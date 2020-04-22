Realme teases a new 5G product launch for tomorrow; could be the Realme X3

Realme, the OPPO-backed smartphone brand has postponed its Narzo series smartphone launch in the Indian market twice because of coronavirus. However, despite the setback in the Indian market, the company is all set to launch a new device in China tomorrow.

The company has shared teaser on Weibo which hints that Realme will be launching a new 5G smartphone in China tomorrow. In the post, shared along with a video, it reads: “Tomorrow, Realme, the new member of my 5G family is about to report to… real excited! Guess TA is ______?”

While the company has not confirmed which product it plans to launch, it could be the Realme X3 which has been making rounds since past few weeks. Another variant of the phone named Realme X3 SuperZoom has also been leaked few times.

The upcoming Realme X3 was recently spotted on TENAA, which reveals some of the key details of the phone which carries model number RMX2142. It is listed to feature a 6.57-inch display and is powered by a 4100 mAh battery.

The phone is also expected to come with support for 30W fast charging. We expect the device to run the latest Android 10 operating system with the Realme UI on top.

From the naming, it seems pretty clear that the device is the successor of the Realme X2 that was launched in September last year. To know for sure what the company has up its sleeves, we’ll have to wait for a few more hours.

Source