HBO Max streaming service to launch next month for $15 a month

WarnerMedia has now announced that its new online streaming platform HBO Max will get launched on 27th May. The company has also revealed that it will come with a robust content catalog with movies and TV shows from the studio.

HBO Max will be WarnerMedia’s all-in-one streaming service, combining current and former HBO content with movies and TV shows from Warner Brothers. The company has said that the service will include over 10,000 hours of premium content and the service will include new original content on launch day as well, such as the scripted comedy Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick, documentary On the Record, and much more.

It has also been confirmed that the company will keep rolling out new content throughout the year, including the much-awaited unscripted cast reunion special of Friends. It will also have HBO’s premium originals such as Westworld, Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, Veep, The Wire, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Insecure, Succession, Watchmen, Barry, Euphoria, The Jinx, The Sopranos and more.

As for the pricing, the service will cost $15 per month, which is more in line with the pricing of Netflix compared to the pricing of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Current subscribers of HBO Now will get access to HBO Max at no additional cost, if your subscription is “billed directly through HBO.” If your HBO Now subscription is billed through a third-party — such as Apple TV Channels, the company says it will reveal “more details as we get closer to our launch date.”

The company also confirmed that subscribers who get HBO through AT&T video services will get HBO Max at no extra cost along with the subscribers of “premium AT&T mobile and broadband services”.