Huawei Watch GT2 series now gets SpO2 monitoring feature with a new update

Huawei recently launched its Huawei Watch GT2 series smartwatch and now the company has revealed that it comes with SpO2 monitoring system. For those who are unaware, this new feature allows users to detect oxygen saturation level in the blood.

The SpO2 monitoring feature comes to the Huawei Watch GT2 series through the new firmware update version 1.0.6.26 and has been released. Along with this new feature, the company adds that the update also brings system stability.

Once the update is installed, users will be able to measure SpO2 levels through the health app. Given that shows an estimate of the oxygen levels in a person’s bloodstream, a healthy person should have an SpO2 level between 90 and 100.

Users can run the test anytime and anywhere without the need for additional medical equipment. This feature is also handy for sports person, gym, and fitness enthusiasts who want to keep tabs on oxygen levels to track the workout sessions.

The Huawei Watch GT2 comes with a circular AMOLED display and is powered by Kirin A1 chip. It runs on the company’s LiteOS and not Google’s Wear OS platform. There is a 455 mAh battery that promises to deliver 14 days of battery life on the 46mm version and 7 days of battery life on the 42mm version.