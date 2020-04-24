How to change background of video call in Microsoft Teams

With Zoom’s usage rising for video conferencing during the coronavirus lockdown, other companies are coming up with new features to take on Zoom. One of them is Microsoft Teams, which released a free tier option and now has added a feature similar to Zoom that lets users change the background during a video call.

Here is a guide on how to change your background in Microsoft Teams. Do note that the feature is currently limited to just Windows and macOS as of now. The company is yet to roll out this feature to mobile apps as well as web version.

Change background of Microsoft Teams video call