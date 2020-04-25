LG Velvet 5G smartphone’s specs leaked ahead of launch next month

LG recently confirmed that the company will be launching its new mid-range smartphone named LG Velvet on 7th May through an online event. Now, weeks before the official launch, key specifications of the device have leaked online.

As per the leak, the smartphone measures 167.1 x 74 x 7.85mm and weighs 180 grams, making the device significantly thinner and lighter. It seems that the 6.7-inch display on the device will have a waterdrop notch for the front camera.

It reveals that the OLED screen will have Full HD+ screen resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. The company has already confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC.

The phone is now said to pack 4300 mAh battery and is expected to come with support for fast charging as well as wireless charging feature. It is also said that the 5G phone will come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

It will feature symmetrical front and back curves and come with a raindrop-like camera array. For the triple camera setup, the lens cutout size keeps decreasing, moving from top to bottom. It also has an LED flash included in the design for the effect.

The LG Velvet will be offered in four color options — Black, Green, Red, and White with pearlescent finish. As for the pricing, the device is expected to be priced between $500 to $700 and is likely to first go on sale in South Korea.

Via