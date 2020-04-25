Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 smartphone to launch on 30th April

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones, which was followed by the launch of Redmi Note 9S. Now, the company seems to be all set to launch the regular Redmi Note 9 smartphone.

The Chinese company has confirmed through a tweet that it is scheduling a launch event for the Redmi Note 9 series smartphones on 30th April. While the company has not confirmed the phone’s name, it is likely to be the Redmi Note 9, which is expected to launch in China as Redmi 10X.

The smartphone could feature a 6.43-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with 4/6/8 GB of RAM and 32/64/128 GB internal storage.

The device is expected to have a 48 MP primary sensor on the rear camera setup and a 13 MP front-facing snapper. The phone will run the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI custom user interface on top and will be powered by a 4920 mAh battery.

Source