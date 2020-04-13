LG Velvet smartphone to come with new raindrop camera design

LG recently unveiled its new smartphone design language that the company said will be used in its upcoming device, but had not named the phone. Well, now we know what the next device from the South Korean giant is named.

The company has officially revealed that its upcoming smartphone is named LG Velvet. With this, LG is breaking its tradition of alphanumeric names for its devices. The company says it is favouring “familiar and expressive names that will help the consumer capture the essence of the device best suited for his or her personality.”

As said, the LG Velvet will feature the company’s new design language that was unveiled last week. It will feature symmetrical front and back curves and come with a raindrop-like camera array. For the triple camera setup, the lens cutout size keeps decreasing, moving from top to bottom. It also has an LED flash included in the design for the effect.