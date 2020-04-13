iQOO Neo3 5G set to launch on 23rd April in China

A couple of months ago, Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO launched its flagship iQOO 3 smartphone. Now, the company is gearing up to launch a new variant of the same, dubbed as iQOO Neo3 5G. As the name indicates, it will be a successor to the iQOO Neo.

The company has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come with a display offering 144Hz refresh rate, which is an upgrade over the 60Hz refresh rate display on the iQOO 3.

It has also been confirmed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, along with support for SA/NSA 5G connectivity. It will come with UFS 3.1 storage and thus, we are also expecting LPDDR5 RAM.

Apart from this, we are also expecting the smartphone to come with 55W Super FlashCharge fast charging technology but it remains to be seen if the phone features wireless charging support. Currently, nothing more is known about this smartphone.

However, with just few days left for the official launch, we expect to know more about the iQOO Neo3 5G smartphone in the coming days, as the phone goes through TENAA certification in China. Since the iQOO 3 has also been launched in India, we also expect this new variant to make its way to the Indian market pretty soon.

