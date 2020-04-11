OPPO Reno3 Pro vs realme X2 Pro – Specs Comparison [Differences]

The OPPO Reno3 Pro is the OPPO’s latest smartphone in the mid-range segment while the realme X2 Pro is the flagship smartphone from realme. Both the smartphones carry the same price tag, i.e. Rs 31,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Here, I’ve compared both the smartphone to see whether which one is better over the other. Take a look.

1) 90 Hz Display – realme X2 Pro

The realme X2 Pro flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED screen with a resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen, however, has a 90Hz Ultra Smooth refresh rate that gives you a fast and lag-free experience using the phone. This is where the realme X2 gets an advantage, high-end smartphones tend to support best-in-class displays, the realme X2 Pro is no exception.

The OPPO Reno3 Pro, on the other hand, equips a 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2,400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 91.1% screen-to-body ratio. The main difference in both the displays is the higher 90 Hz refresh rate on the realme X2 Pro whereas the Reno3 Pro sticks with the standard 60 Hz refresh rate.

Another difference here is the notch camera versus the punch-hole selfie cameras on the realme X2 Pro and Reno3 Pro respectively. Nevertheless, the realme X2 Pro emerges with a better display overall.

2) Snapdragon 855+ SoC – realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro is powered by the flagship 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC aided by a powerful graphics Adreno 640 GPU for gaming needs. On the other hand, the OPPO Reno3 Pro equips a midrange 12nm MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core CPU which is inferior to the Snapdragon 855+. The realme X2 Pro is clearly ahead in terms of performance and overall specs and gains a plus one with it.

If you are looking for the performance the realme X2 Pro is nothing but the fastest smartphone among the two mentioned, the Reno3 loses the competition in the hardware specs department.

3) microSD Support – OPPO Reno3 Pro

The OPPO Reno3 Pro, however, has a triple-slot SIM tray with which you have the option to insert a microSD card for storage expansion which lacks the realme X2 Pro. You get a dedicated slot for the microSD card on the Reno3 Pro meaning you can use the dual SIM functionality along with the microSD card without any hazzle.

A drawback for the realme X2 Pro is the missing microSD card slot, you cannot expand the storage further if you want on the realme X2 Pro, but you still get the 256 GB variant for Rs 4,000 extra which also gives you the power of 12 GB RAM on the phone.

4) Dual Selfie Cameras (44 MP + 2 MP) – OPPO Reno3 Pro

One of the key features of the OPPO Reno3 Pro is the dual selfie camera, i.e. 44 MP + 2 MP and it’s World’s very first smartphone to feature a whopping 44 MP camera on the front side. If there is one thing that you can brag about the Reno3 is its 44 MP dual selfie cameras.

The camera performance is brilliant on the OPPO Reno3 Pro and so as on the realme X2 Pro, however, when it comes to the selfie camera, the Reno3 Pro might have an edge in this segment. The realme X2 Pro, on the other side, comes with a standard 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

For the main cameras, the 64 MP quad-camera setup is similar and, hence, their competition is quite a close call. Some features that the OPPO Reno3 might just miss are the 4K video at 60fps and the super Slow Motion 960fps feature which you can find on the realme X2 Pro.

5) 55W SuperVOOC 2.0 Charging – realme X2 Pro

Speaking about its charging speeds, the OPPO Reno3 Pro offers 30W VOOC FlashCharge 4.0 fast charging technology which charges the phone up to 50% in less than 20 minutes. With this rate, the Reno3 Pro can be charged fully 100% in about 60 minutes or less.

The realme X2 Pro kills the competition with its 55W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, it charges the phone 100% in just 35 minutes, nearly in half the time the Reno3 Pro takes to charge. Hence, the realme X2 wins the charging speed race when compared to the OPPO Reno3 Pro.

Verdict – Who’s The Winner?

Finally, coming to the verdict, comparing the two, the realme X2 Pro is a clear winner in terms of performance, display, and battery charging. The OPPO Reno3 Pro is still a good midranger with a slightly better dual punch-hole selfie camera.

Looking for an overall worthy package? The realme X2 Pro is an excellent choice given the price.