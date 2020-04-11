How to adjust Apple TV streaming quality settings on iPhone

Apple’s TV app for iPhone and iPad allows you to stream content through the Apple TV+ subscription as well as movies that are renter or purchased through iTunes.

With the iOS 13.4 update and later versions, the company has also added ability for the users of iPhone and iPad to control the streaming quality of the Apple TV app content over both Wi-Fi network usage and cellular data usage.

The feature comes in quite handy if you do not have unlimited streaming data plan or don’t want to hog on the household bandwidth using your Wi-Fi connection. So, in this guide, we’ll show you how to adjust the streaming quality on Apple TV application.

Adjust Apple TV Streaming Quality Over Cellular

Go to the “ Settings” app on your ‌iPhone‌

app on your ‌iPhone‌ Scroll down and tap on “ TV”

Under Streaming Options, tap on “ Cellular” or “ Mobile Data”

or “ Now select “High Quality” or “Data Saver”

Here, with the option “Data Saver”, the streams are limited up to 1 GB of data usage per hour.

Adjust Streaming Quality Over Wi-Fi

Go to the “ Settings” app on your ‌iPhone‌

app on your ‌iPhone‌ Scroll down and tap on “ TV”

Under Streaming Options, tap on “ Wi-Fi”

From the options, select “High Quality” or “Data Saver”

If you select “High Quality”, it allows High Dynamic Range (HDR) video to be streamed to your device whenever it is available.

