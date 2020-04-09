LG teases new design language with raindrop camera for its upcoming smartphone

At a time when there are reports claiming that the LG G-series flagship lineup is getting discontinued, the South Korean company has today revealed details about how it has changed the design language for its upcoming smartphone.

LG has revealed that it is updating its smartphone design language and has adopted a ‘minimalist’ design for its upcoming device. The smartphone will feature symmetrical front and back curves and a raindrop-like camera array.

The company says that it will offer camera setup that looks like falling raindrops with its upcoming device. For the triple camera setup, the lens cutout size keeps decreasing, moving from top to bottom. It also has an LED flash included in the design for the effect.

LG says that “the main camera sits slightly above the surface while the other two lens lie seamlessly under the smooth glass. This tactilely pleasing design layout offers the added benefit of taking up less space on the rear of the phone for a cleaner, sleeker overall look.”

The new design from the company will feature a 3D Arc Design element, which LG describes that its upcoming phone will be a bit more curvaceous, with the edges of the display and rear being symmetrically curved.

The company has not revealed much details about the upcoming smartphone but there are reports which claim that the new LG smartphone for the mid-range premium market will get launched on 15th May 2020. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for a couple of weeks.