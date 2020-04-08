Airtel Xstream now offers premium kids content for free amid lockdown

A few months ago, Airtel unveiled its new streaming platform named Airtel Xtream which is available across variety of devices. Now, at the time of nationwide lockdown, the usage of entertainment has surged in the Indian market as well as globally.

As many apps are opening up their premium content for free during the lockdown, Airtel has also joined the list and is now offering free unlimited access to premium kids content on Airtel Xstream.

The company has a dedicated Kids section which is offering a wide range of kids content, including Movies, Nursery Rhymes, Fairy Tales, Live TV, Short Films, Documentaries, Science, Nature, Geography, History, Regional Content, and more.

Commenting on this, Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel, said: “Today, we are launching a kids channel in our Xstream platform and opening it up to all our valued customers for free. We hope this provides some relief during these unprecedented times.”

Among all the offerings on the platform for kids, the most popular remains Bal Ganes, Leapfrog: Amazon Amusement Alphabet Park, Toonpur ka Superhero, Aladdin, Tales of Akbar-Birbal, The Lego Batman Movie among others.

The company has confirmed that the Airtel Thanks users of any tier can access these premium content on Airtel XStream for free during this lockdown. The service can be accessed through the XStream Android/iOS App, Airtel XStream website, and Airtel XStream Hybrid Set-Top Box.