OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z lifestyle images reveal four color options

Along with the launch of OnePlus 8 series flagship smartphones on 14th April, the company will also reportedly launch a new wireless earphones named OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

Now, images of the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z have surfaced online which reveals that it will be offered by the company in four color options – Blue, Black, Oat, and Mint.

This upcoming Bullets Wireless Z earphones are said to come with major upgrades to previous Bullets wireless. It is said to feature Warp Charge technology and will be offering 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. A 10-minutes charge will reportedly offer 10 hours of usage.

Further, the device is also said to come wit IP55 ratings for making it water and dust resistant. The Bluetooth latency for the earphones is said to be 110ms, which seems quite impressive. While most brand are now launching true wireless earphones, the Bullets Wireless Z will come with a neckband style design.

With just a few days left for the official launch of this earphones, we expect to know more about it in the coming days. However, to know the pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait for the official launch on 14th April.