OPPO Ace2 teaser confirms quad-camera setup and SD865 chipset

OPPO has confirmed that the company will be launching its OPPO Ace2 smartphone in China on 13th April. Now, ahead of the launch, it has shared a new teaser poster online which reveals some of the key details of the upcoming device.

The poster confirms that the smartphone will come powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It also showcases the phone’s quad-camera setup on the back, which has “Oreo” design, meaning the sensors are placed on a circular camera module. The poster also reveals that the phone will weigh just 185 grams.

While the company has not yet confirmed much, reports are making rounds about the phone’s specs. As per the reports, the OPPO Ace2 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and we are expecting a higher refresh rate as well.

The device will come with a in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. It will be powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core processor which could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone is expected to arrive in 8 GB and 12 GB RAM choices and 128 GB and 256 GB storage versions.

In the camera department, the quad-camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. The smartphone will be running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 7 on top.

The OPPO Ace2 will house a dual-part battery and the capacity of its single cell is 1955 mAh. The company has already confirmed that the phone will come with 40W fast wireless charging support and reports indicate that it have 65W wired charging support as well.

Along with this new smartphone, the company will also launch OPPO Enco W31 TWS earbuds in China, which have already been launched in India.