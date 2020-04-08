Netflix adds new parental controls with PIN lock, age filters, and more

Netflix, one of the leading streaming service platforms, has unveiled a series of updates to its parental controls with an aim to help parents or guardians set the right boundaries for children.

The platform now enables users to block an individual series or film by name, which won’t show up at all in the kid’s profile. Prior to this update, individual titles were simply locked behind a PIN. The company has also added filter to search content by age categories.

Netflix says that the age-based filter for content on its platform is now country-specific and for India, it offers five categories — “All”, “7+”, “13+”, “16+”, or “18+”.

In a prepared statement, Netflix’s product manager for kids, Michelle Parsons, said: “Choice and control have always been important for our members, especially parents. We hope that these improved controls will help parents make the right choices for their families.”

Further, the PIN control is being expanded to all profiles and thus, it can now lock every profile with a four-digit code and not just kids profile. Parents can also browse what kids have been watching in their Netflix profiles.

It now also enables users to turn off the auto-play option for kids profiles only, which is meant to reduce binge-watching and stave off addiction. All these new parental controls are now available in a dedicated “Profile and Parental Controls” hub within “Account” settings on Netflix.com.